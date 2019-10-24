Koregaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोरेगाव): Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

257. Koregaon (कोरेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,02,074 eligible electors, of which 1,56,978 were male, 1,45,096 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,527 service voters had also registered to vote.

Koregaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 3963 55.55% Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde LEADING SS 3072 43.06% Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde VBA 99 1.39% Dr. Balasaheb Santu Chavan IND -- 0.00% Priya Sadashiv Naik IND -- 0.00% Shashikant Jagannath Shinde IND -- 0.00% Mahesh Gulab Shinde BSP -- 0.00% Kiran Kashinath Sawant NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,95,464 eligible electors, of which 1,53,394 were male, 1,42,070 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,527 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,60,933.

Koregaon has an elector sex ratio of 924.31.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Shashikant Jaywantrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 47247 votes which was 26.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.25% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 31753 votes which was 19.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 49.59% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 257. Koregaon Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.52%, while it was 62.11 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 257. Koregaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 351.

Extent: 257. Koregaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Khatav Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Pusegaon, Khatav, Koregaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Satara Road, Kinhai, Kumthe, Koregaon, 3. Satara Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Vaduth, Khed, Tasgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Koregaon is: 17.7277 74.153.

