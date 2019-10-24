Kosli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोसली): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kosli (कोसली ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rewari district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,39,722 eligible electors, of which 1,27,630 were male, 1,12,091 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 5,551 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,14,387 eligible electors, of which 1,12,539 were male, 1,01,848 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 5,551 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,84,860.

Kosli has an elector sex ratio of 878.25.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bikram Singh Thekedar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 10767 votes which was 6.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.31% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Yaduvender Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3423 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 73. Kosli Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.07%, while it was 69.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 73. Kosli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 236.

Extent: 73. Kosli constituency comprises of the following areas of Rewari district of Haryana: Kosli Tehsil; KCs Jatusana and Dahina, PCs Chandanwas, Roharai, Karawara manakpur and mustafapur of Chillar KC of Rewari Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kosli is: 28.3335 76.4844.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kosli results.

