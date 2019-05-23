English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kota Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kota-Bundi): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kota (कोटा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Kota is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.74%. The estimated literacy level of Kota is 73.1%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,00,782 votes which was 17.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ijyaraj Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 83,093 votes which was 12.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kota was: Om Birla (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,13,387 men, 8,31,152 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kota Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kota is: 25 76.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोटा, राजस्थान (Hindi); কোটা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); कोटा, राजस्थान (Marathi); કોટા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கோட்டா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); కోటా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಕೋಟಾ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); കോട്ട്ല, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Kota Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Bhim Singh Kuntal
RKSP
--
--
Chandra Prakash
BSP
--
--
Harish Kumar Lahri
AVP
--
--
Mahesh Kumar Raniwal
MCPI(U)
--
--
Rajendra Prasad Singor
BKP
--
--
Captain Somesh Bhatnagar
PSS
--
--
Shobha Ram Nirmal
INC
--
--
Ramnarain Meena
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Keshari Lal
IND
--
--
Abdul Asiph
IND
--
--
Engineer Praveen Khandelwal
IND
--
--
Satish Bhardwaj
IND
--
--
Hergovind Meena
IND
--
--
Sunil Madan
BJP
--
--
Om Birla
