Kotdwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kotdwar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Rohit Dandriyal (UKDD), Surendra Singh Negi (INC), Sunil Bahukhandi (IND), Arvind Kumar (AAP), Mahima Chaudhary (IND), Vikas Kumar (BSP), Dherandra Singh Chauhan (IND), Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (BJP), Mukesh Kumar Rawat (UKD), Akash Negi (RTORP), Satish Chandra (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.5%, which is -5.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by (Dr) Harak Singh Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.41 Kotdwar (कोटद्वार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Kotdwar is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,15,891 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 58,001 were male and 57,888 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kotdwar in 2022 is: 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,03,545 eligible electors, of which 53,018 were male,50,526 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 87,222 eligible electors, of which 44,544 were male, 42,678 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kotdwar in 2017 was 2,395. In 2012, there were 2,313 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, (Dr) Harak Singh Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Surendra Singh Negi of INC by a margin of 11,318 which was 15.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surendra Singh Negi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri Avsm of BJP by a margin of 4,623 votes which was 7.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 41 Kotdwar Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.67%, while it was 71.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kotdwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.41 Kotdwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 113. In 2012, there were 98 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.41 Kotdwar comprises of the following areas of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 73-Sukhron, 74-Saneh, 75-Haldukhata, 76-Motadhak of Dogadda KC and Kotdwara Municipal Board of 6-Kotdwar Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Kotdwar constituency, which are: Lansdowne, Ramnagar, Yamkeshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Kotdwar is approximately 776 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kotdwar is: 29°36’47.9"N 78°37’05.2"E.

