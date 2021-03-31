politics

Kothamangalam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kothamangalam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kothamangalam constituency are: Antony John of CPI(M), Shibu Thekkumpuram of KC(J), Shine K. Krishnan of BDJS

Kothamangalam Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kothamangalam seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Antony John of CPM won from this seat beating Chev. T.U.Kuruvilla of KECM by a margin of 19,282 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Shev.T.U.Kuruvilla of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Commander Skariah Thomas of IND by a margin of 12,222 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kothamangalam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 15:04 IST