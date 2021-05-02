Kothamangalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

87. Kothamangalam (कोठामंगलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Coimbatore District). Kothamangalam is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,72,640 eligible electors, of which 85,722 were male, 86,916 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kothamangalam in 2021 is 1014.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,59,539 eligible electors, of which 79,778 were male, 79,761 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,251 eligible electors, of which 73,457 were male, 70,799 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kothamangalam in 2016 was 165. In 2011, there were 110.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Antony John of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Chev. T.U.Kuruvilla of KCM by a margin of 19,282 votes which was 15.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shev.T.U.Kuruvilla of KCM won in this seat defeating Commander Skariah Thomas of IND by a margin of 12,222 votes which was 11.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 49.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 87. Kothamangalam Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kothamangalam are: Antony John (CPIM), Dr Joe Joseph (T20PA), T M Moosa (SDPOI), Shibu Thekkumpuram (KEC), Shine K Krishnan (BDJS), Anto Johny (IND), Shibu (IND), Shibu Thekkan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.53%, while it was 74.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 87. Kothamangalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 137. In 2011 there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

87. Kothamangalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Kothamangalam Municipality and Kavalangad, Keerampara, Kottappady, Kuttampuzha, Nellikkuzhi, Pallarimangalam, Pindimana and Varappetty Panchayats in Kothamangalam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Kothamangalam is 658 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kothamangalam is: 10°11’04.6"N 76°49’27.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kothamangalam results.

