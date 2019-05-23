Kothapeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kothapeta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Bandaru Srinivas Rao. RPI(A) -- -- Kapa Kalyan PSHP -- -- Saladi Veera Venkata Durga Satyanarayana Murthy IND -- -- Pavuluri Venkatrao IND -- -- Ponugupati Srinivasu INC -- -- Mushini Rama Krishna Rao TDP -- -- Bandaru Satyananda Rao IND -- -- Merla Sastrulu IND -- -- Rayudu Chandra Sekhar NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- P. Satyanandam YSRCP -- -- Chirla Jaggireddy

47. Kothapeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,41,555 voters of which 1,20,607 are male and 1,20,937 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kothapeta, recorded a voter turnout of 84.31%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.22% and in 2009, 80.53% of Kothapeta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chirla Jaggireddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 713 votes which was 0.38% of the total votes polled. Chirla Jaggireddy polled a total of 1,88,051 (37.13%) votes.PRAP's Bandaru Satyananda Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the ASDC candidate by a margin of 2470 (1.47%) votes. Bandaru Satyananda Rao polled 1,68,196 which was 37.13% of the total votes polled.Kothapeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोत्तापेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కొత్తపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).