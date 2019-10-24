Kothrud Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोथरुड):Chandrakant Dada Bachhu Patil of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

210. Kothrud (कोथरुड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,03,557 eligible electors, of which 2,10,740 were male, 1,92,812 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 75 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kothrud Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Mahesh Dashrath Mhaske IND -- -- Dr. Balasaheb Arjun Pol IND -- -- Prof.dr.sahadev Atmaram Jadhavar IND -- -- Sachin Dattatraya Dhankude BSP -- -- Thorat Pravin Namdeo AAP -- -- Dr. Abhijit Hindurao More PBP -- -- Deshsevak Laxman Annasaheb Chavan VBA -- -- Adv. Deepak Narayanrao Shamdire MNS -- -- Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde BJP -- -- Chandrakant Dada Bachhu Patil LEADING IND -- -- Dahibhate Prakash Maruti NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,48,846 eligible electors, of which 1,81,834 were male, 1,67,012 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 75 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,33,693.

Kothrud has an elector sex ratio of 914.93.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kulkarni Medha Vishram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 64662 votes which was 32.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.15% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 7212 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 33.64% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 210. Kothrud Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.57%, while it was 46.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 210. Kothrud constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 353.

Extent: 210. Kothrud constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation (Part)-Ward No. 43 to 58, 161 & 162.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kothrud is: 18.5374 73.7908.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kothrud results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.