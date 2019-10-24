Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Kothrud Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोथरुड):Chandrakant Dada Bachhu Patil of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kothrud (कोथरुड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kothrud (कोथरुड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
210. Kothrud (कोथरुड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,03,557 eligible electors, of which 2,10,740 were male, 1,92,812 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 75 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,48,846 eligible electors, of which 1,81,834 were male, 1,67,012 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 75 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,33,693.
Kothrud has an elector sex ratio of 914.93.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kulkarni Medha Vishram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 64662 votes which was 32.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.15% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 7212 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 33.64% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 210. Kothrud Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.57%, while it was 46.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.4%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 210. Kothrud constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 353.
Extent: 210. Kothrud constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation (Part)-Ward No. 43 to 58, 161 & 162.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kothrud is: 18.5374 73.7908.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kothrud results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz