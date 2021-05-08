Kotkapura Firing Case: Navjot Singh Sidhu Hits Out at CM Amarinder Singh over Formation of New SIT

Opening a direct front against Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over the sacrilege probe, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at the constitution of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

The Punjab government had on Friday announced the setting up of a new SIT under the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), L K Yadav. The government had directed the SIT to wrap up its probe within six months.

Reacting to the decision, the cricketer-turned-politician took a dig at the Chief Minister who also happens to hold the Home portfolio. “Sad!! Due to incompetence of Home Minister, Govt is forced to accept orders of the High Court, which the People of Punjab are standing up against. Giving 6 months to New SIT, extends the delay of Govt’s biggest poll promise, unfortunately up-to next elections code of conduct,’’ Sidhu said in a series of tweets.

Sad !! Due to incompetence of Home Minister, Govt is forced to accept orders of the High Court, which the People of Punjab are standing up against. Giving 6 months to New SIT, extends the delay of Govt’s biggest poll promise, unfortunately up-to next elections code of conduct 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gITIvcIwD9— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 8, 2021

Tweeting further he said, “Injustice caused by deliberate delay is betrayal of People’s Mandate. After Multiple Inquiry Commissions, SITs and passage of 6 years, evidence has weakened while accused have gained in wisdom, making their defence stronger due to repetitive investigations on the same matter."

The attack on the Chief Minister comes at a time when fissures have emerged within the party over the High Court decision to reject the probe of the earlier SIT in the firing case. Capt Amarinder Singh has been under fire not just from the Opposition but leaders within the party over the court giving a clean chit to Badal’s in the case. Though Sidhu has taken an indirect dig at the CM in recent days, the fierce criticism over the constitution of a new SIT is expected to trigger further fireworks in the Punjab Congress.

