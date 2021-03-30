Kottakkal Candidate List: Key Contests in Kottakkal Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kottakkal Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kottakkal seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abid Hussain Thangal of IUML won from this seat beating N.A. Muhammed Kutty (Mammooty) of NCP by a margin of 15,042 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abdussamad Samadani of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Dr.C.P.K.Gurukkal of NCP by a margin of 35,902 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Kottakkal Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kottakkal constituency are: N. A. Muhammad Kutty of NCP, K. K. Abid Hussain Thangal of IUML, P. P. Ganesan of BJP