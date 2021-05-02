Kottakkal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

46. Kottakkal (कोट्टाकल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kottakkal is part of 7. Ponnani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,16,480 eligible electors, of which 1,08,988 were male, 1,07,492 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kottakkal in 2021 is 986.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,872 eligible electors, of which 98,473 were male, 1,00,399 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,498 eligible electors, of which 81,239 were male, 86,259 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kottakkal in 2016 was 94. In 2011, there were 63.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Abid Hussain Thangal of IUML won in this seat by defeating N.A. Muhammed Kutty (Mammooty) of NCP by a margin of 15,042 votes which was 10.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 48.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdussamad Samadani of MUL won in this seat defeating Dr.C.P.K.Gurukkal of NCP by a margin of 35,902 votes which was 30.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 58.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 46. Kottakkal Assembly segment of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kottakkal are: Prof Abid Hussain Thangal (IUML), P P Ganesan (BJP), N A Muhammed Kutty (Mammuty) (NCP), Ayisha (IND), Bindhu Devarajan (IND), Mohamed Kutty (IND), Sainul Abid Thangal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.35%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.66%, while it was 70.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 46. Kottakkal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 144. In 2011 there were 133 polling stations.

EXTENT:

46. Kottakkal constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Edayoor, Irimbiliyam, Kottakkal, Kuttippuram, Marakkara, Ponmala and Valanchery Panchayats in Tirur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Kottakkal is 181 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kottakkal is: 10°56’09.2"N 76°03’33.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kottakkal results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam