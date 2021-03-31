Kottarakkara Candidate List: Key Contests in Kottarakkara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kottarakkara Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kottarakkara seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. P.Aisha Potty of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.Savin Sathyan of INC by a margin of 42,632 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv:P.Aisha Potty of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Dr:N.N.Murali of KECB by a margin of 20,592 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kottarakkara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kottarakkara constituency are: K. N. Balagopal of CPI(M), Resmi R of CONG, Vayakkal Soman of BJP