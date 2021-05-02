Kottarakkara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

119. Kottarakkara (कोट्टाराक्कारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kottarakkara is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,00,587 eligible electors, of which 94,818 were male, 1,05,768 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kottarakkara in 2021 is 1115.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,00,586 eligible electors, of which 94,782 were male, 1,05,804 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,917 eligible electors, of which 87,082 were male, 97,835 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kottarakkara in 2016 was 1,824. In 2011, there were 1,327.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. P.Aisha Potty of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.Savin Sathyan of INC by a margin of 42,632 votes which was 28.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 55.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv:P.Aisha Potty of CPIM won in this seat defeating Dr:N.N.Murali of KECB by a margin of 20,592 votes which was 14.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 53.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 119. Kottarakkara Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kottarakkara are: K N Balagopal (CPIM), R Resmi (INC), Adv Vayakkal Soman (BJP), Usha Kottarakkara (ADHRMP), E Kunjumon (SUCOIC), Jaineendran T (SS), V Venugopal (DSJP), Eyyamkodu Manikuttan (IND), Mathews K Lukose (IND), Lal Viswan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.04%, while it was 74.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 119. Kottarakkara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 170. In 2011 there were 169 polling stations.

EXTENT:

119. Kottarakkara constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Ezhukone, Kareepra, Kottarakkara, Kulakkada, Mylom, Neduvathur, Ummannoor and Veliyam Panchayats in Kottarakkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Kottarakkara is 214 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kottarakkara is: 8°59’20.4"N 76°45’37.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kottarakkara results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam