Kottayam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kottayam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kottayam Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kottayam seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of INC won from this seat beating Adv. Reji Sakhariya of CPM by a margin of 33,632 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of INC won from this this constituency defeating V.N.Vasavan of CPM by a margin of 711 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Kottayam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kottayam constituency are: K. Anilkumar of CPI(M), Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of CONG, Minerva Mohan of BJP