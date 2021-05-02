Kottayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

97. Kottayam (कोट्टायम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kottayam is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,261 eligible electors, of which 79,830 were male, 85,431 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kottayam in 2021 is 1070.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,64,097 eligible electors, of which 79,391 were male, 84,706 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,48,225 eligible electors, of which 72,505 were male, 75,720 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kottayam in 2016 was 314. In 2011, there were 235.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv. Reji Sakhariya of CPIM by a margin of 33,632 votes which was 26.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of INC won in this seat defeating V.N.Vasavan of CPIM by a margin of 711 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.84% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes in 97. Kottayam Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kottayam are: Adv K Anilkumar (CPIM), Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (INC), Minerva Mohan (BJP), Sreekumar Chakkala (BSP), Arun Mangattu (ABHM), M K Shahazad (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.38%, while it was 77.54% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 97. Kottayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

97. Kottayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Kottayam Municipality and Kumaranalloor, Nattakom, Panachikkad and Vijayapuram Panchayats in Kottayam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Kottayam is 113 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kottayam is: 9°33’59.8"N 76°31’09.8"E.

