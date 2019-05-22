English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kottayam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kottayam (കോട്ടയം) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Kottayam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.86%. The estimated literacy level of Kottayam is 97.03%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jose K Mani of KCM won in this seat by defeating the JDS candidate by a margin of 1,20,599 votes which was 14.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 51.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jose K Mani (Karingozheckal) of KCM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 71,570 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. KCM had a vote share of 50.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.78% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kottayam was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,73,572 men, 5,87,893 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Kottayam is: 9.6231 76.6317
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोट्टायम, केरल (Hindi); কোট্টায়ম, কেরল (Bengali); कोट्टायम, केरळ (Marathi); કોટ્ટયમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); கோட்டயம், கேரளா (Tamil); కొట్టాయం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಕೋಟಯಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); കോട്ടയം, കേരള (Malayalam).
