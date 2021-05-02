Kotulpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

256. Kotulpur (कोटुलपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kotulpur is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,008 eligible electors, of which 1,25,404 were male, 1,20,604 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kotulpur in 2021 is 962.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,492 eligible electors, of which 1,14,804 were male, 1,07,687 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,151 eligible electors, of which 99,341 were male, 90,810 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kotulpur in 2016 was 825. In 2011, there were 486.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shyamal Santra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Akshay Santra of INC by a margin of 21,248 votes which was 10.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Khan Soumitra of INC won in this seat defeating Purnima Bagdi of CPIM by a margin of 1,433 votes which was 0.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 256. Kotulpur Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kotulpur are: Akshay Santra (INC), Sangeeta Malik (TMC), Harakali Protiher (BJP), Haru Roy (BSP), Mohan Santra (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.68%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.7%, while it was 92.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 340 polling stations in 256. Kotulpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

256. Kotulpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. Deshrahkoyalpara, Gopinathpur, Kotulpur, Lego, Mirzapur and Sihar GPs of CDB Kotulpur, 2. Gelia, Jagannathpur, Kuchiakol, Maynapur, Salda, Uttarbarh, Hetia, Routkhanda and Shyamnagar GPs of CDB Jaypur. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Kotulpur is 430 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kotulpur is: 23°00’32.0"N 87°30’46.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kotulpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam