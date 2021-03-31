Kovalam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kovalam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kovalam Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kovalam seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.M.Vincent of INC won from this seat beating Jameela Prakasam of JDS by a margin of 2,615 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jameela Prakasam of JDS won from this this constituency defeating Adv.George Mercier of INC by a margin of 7,205 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kovalam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kovalam constituency are: Neelalohithadasan Nadar of JD(S), M. Vincent of CONG, Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan of KKC