Kovalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

139. Kovalam (कोवलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kovalam is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,656 eligible electors, of which 1,06,928 were male, 1,11,726 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kovalam in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,410 eligible electors, of which 1,01,269 were male, 1,06,141 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,615 eligible electors, of which 89,304 were male, 94,312 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kovalam in 2016 was 797. In 2011, there were 500.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.M.Vincent of INC won in this seat by defeating Jameela Prakasam of JDS by a margin of 2,615 votes which was 1.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jameela Prakasam of JDS won in this seat defeating Adv.George Mercier of INC by a margin of 7,205 votes which was 5.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 139. Kovalam Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kovalam are: Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan (BJP), Neelalohithadasan Nadar (JDS), Adv M Vincent (INC), Kanchampazhinji Sasikumar (BSP), Ajil R A (IND), Venganoor Asokan (IND), Prince V S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.24%, while it was 68.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 139. Kovalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 169. In 2011 there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

139. Kovalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Kalliyoor and Venganoor Panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk and Balaramapuram, Kanjiramkulam, Karumkulam, Kottukal, Poovar and Vizhinjam Panchayats in Neyyattinkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Kovalam is 88 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kovalam is: 8°23’12.5"N 77°01’31.1"E.

