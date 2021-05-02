Kovilpatti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

218. Kovilpatti (कोविलपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kovilpatti is part of 36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.52%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,915 eligible electors, of which 1,29,945 were male, 1,35,939 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kovilpatti in 2021 is 1046.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,279 eligible electors, of which 1,23,144 were male, 1,25,133 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,097 eligible electors, of which 90,422 were male, 90,675 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kovilpatti in 2016 was 980. In 2011, there were 664.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, C. Kadambur Raju of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating A.Subramanian of DMK by a margin of 428 votes which was 0.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 38.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kadambur Raju C of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ramachandran G of PMK by a margin of 26,480 votes which was 20.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.85% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 218. Kovilpatti Assembly segment of Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kovilpatti are: Kadambur Raju (AIADMK), K Srinivasan (CPIM), Ramachandiran R (BSP), S Udaiyar (NIRP), K Kathiravan (MNM), M Gomathi (NTK), K Shanmugasundaram (BDPA), Ttv Dhinakaran (AMMK), M G R Nambbi (AIMGRMMK), Rajkumar Poliah (UBM), Athikaran Alias Athikumar (IND), J Ravisankar Jayachanthiran (IND), P Ramasamy (IND), Kannan (IND), A Kaliraj (IND), P Gunasekaran (IND), Sivasubramanian (IND), Subash (IND), A Patturani (IND), K Pandimuneeswari (IND), M Ponnusamy (IND), Manthirasudamani (IND), M Marimuthu (IND), Rameshkannan (IND), Raja (IND), Renganayagalu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.77%, while it was 72.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 218. Kovilpatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 200 polling stations.

EXTENT:

218. Kovilpatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu: Kovilpatti Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Thoothukkudi.

The total area covered by Kovilpatti is 723 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kovilpatti is: 9°03’49.0"N 77°49’30.4"E.

