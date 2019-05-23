Kovur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kovur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Thelapalli Raghavaiah PPOI -- -- S.K. Muzib Ur Rahaman NOTA -- -- Nota VCK -- -- Koppala Sreenivasulu BJP -- -- Maram Vijayalakshmi YSRCP -- -- Nallapa Reddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy TDP -- -- Polam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy INC -- -- Jana Ramachandraiah Goud

116. Kovur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,64,629 voters of which 1,27,362 are male and 1,37,247 are female and 20 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kovur, recorded a voter turnout of 77.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.51% and in 2009, 74.41% of Kovur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,937 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled. Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy polled a total of 1,93,941 (43.32%) votes.TDP's Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7444 (4.4%) votes. Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy polled 1,69,009 which was 43.32% of the total votes polled.Kovur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोवूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కోవూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).