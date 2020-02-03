Kozhikode LDF Panchayat Member Resigns From Post Over Alleged Casteist Slur by Colleague
S Arunkumar, a member of CPI(M), handed over his resignation to the panchayat secretary, stating that his party had refused to pay heed to his complaint over the matter.
LDF Panchayat member S Arunkumar. (News18)
Kozhikode: A member of the Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kozhikode's Koodaranji panchayat on Monday resigned from his post after a worker from his own party allegedly used a casteist slur against him.
S Arunkumar, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), tendered his resignation to the panchayat secretary, stating that his party had refused to pay heed to his complaint over the matter. He also gagged himself and appeared before the administrative committee in protest.
Other than panchayat president Solly Joseph, a Congress independent representative, the LDF and United Democratic Front (UDF) occupy six seats each in the governing body. Arunkumar's exit would reduce the LDF's representation to only five.
The LDF is making efforts to convince the leader to reconsider his decision and retain the seat.
However, it is learnt that Arunkumar is not ready to compromise unless his colleague extends an apology for the expletives used.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Threatens Asim Riaz of Consequences if He Lies to Himanshi Khurana
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More