Kozhikode LDF Panchayat Member Resigns From Post Over Alleged Casteist Slur by Colleague

S Arunkumar, a member of CPI(M), handed over his resignation to the panchayat secretary, stating that his party had refused to pay heed to his complaint over the matter.

February 3, 2020
Kozhikode: A member of the Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kozhikode's Koodaranji panchayat on Monday resigned from his post after a worker from his own party allegedly used a casteist slur against him.

S Arunkumar, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), tendered his resignation to the panchayat secretary, stating that his party had refused to pay heed to his complaint over the matter. He also gagged himself and appeared before the administrative committee in protest.

Other than panchayat president Solly Joseph, a Congress independent representative, the LDF and United Democratic Front (UDF) occupy six seats each in the governing body. Arunkumar's exit would reduce the LDF's representation to only five.

The LDF is making efforts to convince the leader to reconsider his decision and retain the seat.

However, it is learnt that Arunkumar is not ready to compromise unless his colleague extends an apology for the expletives used.

