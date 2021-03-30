politics

Kozhikode North Candidate List: Key Contests in Kozhikode North Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Kozhikode North Candidate List: Key Contests in Kozhikode North Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kozhikode North constituency are: Thottathil Raveendran of CPI(M), K. M. Abhijith of CONG, M. T. Ramesh of BJP

Kozhikode North Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kozhikode North seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections A Pradeep Kumar of CPM won from this seat beating Adv. P M Suresh Babu of INC by a margin of 27,873 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A. Pradeep Kumar of CPM won from this this constituency defeating P.V Gangadharan of INC by a margin of 8,998 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kozhikode North Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:52 IST