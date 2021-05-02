Kozhikode North Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

27. Kozhikode North (Calicut North) (कोझीकोड उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kozhikode North is part of 5. Kozhikode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,80,909 eligible electors, of which 85,281 were male, 95,622 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kozhikode North in 2021 is 1121.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,69,752 eligible electors, of which 80,363 were male, 89,389 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,415 eligible electors, of which 71,473 were male, 78,952 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kozhikode North in 2016 was 649. In 2011, there were 535.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, A Pradeep Kumar of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv. P M Suresh Babu of INC by a margin of 27,873 votes which was 21.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A. Pradeep Kumar of CPIM won in this seat defeating P.V Gangadharan of INC by a margin of 8,998 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 27. Kozhikode North Assembly segment of Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kozhikode North are: K M Abhijith (INC), M T Ramesh (BJP), Thottathil Ravindran (CPIM), K Rahim (SUCOIC), N Abhijith (IND), V P Ramesh (IND), A Ramesh (IND), Urandiyil Raveendran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.91%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.14%, while it was 77.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 27. Kozhikode North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 142. In 2011 there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

27. Kozhikode North constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Wards No.1 to 16, 39, 40, 42 to 51 of Kozhikode (M. Corporation) in Kozhikode Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Kozhikode North is 57 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kozhikode North is: 11°16’36.1"N 75°47’28.0"E.

