Kozhikode South Candidate List: Key Contests in Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kozhikode South Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kozhikode South seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr. M.K.Muneer of IUML won from this seat beating Prof.A. P. Abdul Vahab of INL by a margin of 6,327 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr. M.K. Muneer of MUL won from this this constituency defeating C.P. Musafer Ahammed of CPM by a margin of 1,376 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kozhikode South Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kozhikode South constituency are: Ahamed Devarkovil of INL, P. K. Noorbeena Rasheed of IUML, Navya Haridas of BJP