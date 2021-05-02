Kozhikode South Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

28. Kozhikode South (Calicut South) (कोझीकोड दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kozhikode South is part of 5. Kozhikode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,57,275 eligible electors, of which 76,023 were male, 81,249 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kozhikode South in 2021 is 1069.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,49,054 eligible electors, of which 71,761 were male, 77,293 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,780 eligible electors, of which 64,093 were male, 68,687 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kozhikode South in 2016 was 206. In 2011, there were 159.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Dr. M.K.Muneer of IUML won in this seat by defeating Prof.A. P. Abdul Vahab of INL by a margin of 6,327 votes which was 5.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 43.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. M.K. Muneer of MUL won in this seat defeating C.P. Musafer Ahammed of CPIM by a margin of 1,376 votes which was 1.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 46.08% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 28. Kozhikode South Assembly segment of Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kozhikode South are: Navya Haridas (BJP), Adv Noorbeena Rasheed (IUML), Ahammad Devarkovil (INL), P Hareendranath (DSJP), Adv Mubeena (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.57%, while it was 78.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 28. Kozhikode South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 131. In 2011 there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

28. Kozhikode South constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Wards No. 17 to 38, 41 of Kozhikode (M. Corporation) ) in Kozhikode Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Kozhikode South is 28 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kozhikode South is: 11°14’42.4"N 75°48’48.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kozhikode South results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam