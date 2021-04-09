KPCC's Kannur President Files Complaint Against CM Vijayan, Says Remark on Lord Ayyappa Violation of Model Code

KPCC, Kannur president, Satheesan Pacheni has filed a petition before Chief Electoral Officer demanding action against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he has violated the election code of conduct.

In his letter to the chief electoral officer, Teeka Ram Meena, Satheesan Pacheni alleged that while speaking to media after casting his vote in Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan said “Lord Ayyappa, all Gods of this land, all worshipful Gods of all believers are all with this Government " and this is a violation of part 1 clause 3 of Model code of conduct."

Satheesan Pacheni requested the Chief Electoral Officer to take cognizance of this violation and appropriate action. The statement by CM was not received well by the opposition and they were quick to attack the CM on this.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, earlier on April 6, Kerala Law minister A K Balan had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nair Sevice Society General secretary G Sukumaran Nair and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that they have spoken against the Indian Constitution and violated the Model code of conduct.

