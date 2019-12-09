KR Pet Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Krishnarajapete Assembly Seat

192. Krishnarajpet (General) (ಕೆ.ಆರ್​. ಪೇಟೆ), also known as Krishnarajpete or KR Pet, is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,243 votes (6.02%) securing 37% of the total votes polled.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,056 votes (2.25%) registering 35.72% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

2019 bypoll candidates: KB Chandrashekara (Indian National Congress), BL Devaraj (Janata Dal (Secular)), Narayan Gowda (Bharatiya Janata Party), Chandre Gowda HM (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), HD Revanna (Purvanchal Mahapanchayat), Keremegalakoppalu Shankaregowda (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Devegowda (Independent).

LIVE RESULTS: Krishnarajapete Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name INC KB Chandrashekara JDS BL Devaraj BJP Narayan Gowda UPP Chandre Gowda HM PM HD Revanna KRS Keremegalakoppalu Shankaregowda IND Devegowda

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

