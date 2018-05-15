GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KR Pet Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Krishnarajpete): JD(S) Candidate Narayanagowda Wins

Live election result of 192 KR Pet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Krishnarajpete MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:26 PM IST
Krishnarajpet (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,663 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,639 are male, 98,956 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.35 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Live Status JD(S) Narayanagowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8801650.58%Narayanagowda
INC7089740.74%K B Chandrashekar
BJP98195.64%B C Manju
IND15240.88%K N Shankaregowda
IND11390.65%Lokesh B N
NOTA10930.63%Nota
JBJSP3810.22%Ashok
KPJP2900.17%A C Kantha
IND2730.16%Ravikumar L R
IND2130.12%R Jagadish Agraharabhachahalli
IND1820.10%Manjula Gowda
IND1760.10%Puttanna S Gowda (Puttegowda)

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,243 votes (6.02%) securing 37% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.57%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,056 votes (2.25%) registering 35.72% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.86%.

Check the table below for Krishnarajpet live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
