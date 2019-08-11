Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rajinikanth Likens Modi-Shah Duo to Mahabharat's 'Krishna and Arjuna' over Initiative to Remove Art 370

But the actor did not shed light on who of the two was Krishna and who was Arjuna. The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajinikanth Likens Modi-Shah Duo to Mahabharat's 'Krishna and Arjuna' over Initiative to Remove Art 370
PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he, along with BJP President Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Chennai: Top film actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and described the duo as "Krishna and Arjuna".

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off," he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office.

Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, said Rajinikanth.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna", added the actor-turned-politician who has said he would launch his political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a bold move, the Centre last week revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced that it would be split it into two Union Territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir — with the bills in this regard being passed by the Parliament and receiving presidential nod.

Speaking at the book launch, Shah asserted that the removal of Article 370 will put an end to terrorism and lead to progress of the region.

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," Shah said, adding there was not even an iota of confusion in his mind on what will happen after the move.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram