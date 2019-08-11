Rajinikanth Likens Modi-Shah Duo to Mahabharat's 'Krishna and Arjuna' over Initiative to Remove Art 370

Chennai: Top film actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and described the duo as "Krishna and Arjuna".

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off," he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office.

Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, said Rajinikanth.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna", added the actor-turned-politician who has said he would launch his political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a bold move, the Centre last week revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced that it would be split it into two Union Territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir — with the bills in this regard being passed by the Parliament and receiving presidential nod.

Speaking at the book launch, Shah asserted that the removal of Article 370 will put an end to terrorism and lead to progress of the region.

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," Shah said, adding there was not even an iota of confusion in his mind on what will happen after the move.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.