Krishnaganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

88. Krishnaganj (कृष्णागंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Krishnaganj is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,72,279 eligible electors, of which 1,41,465 were male, 1,30,805 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnaganj in 2021 is 925.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,51,773 eligible electors, of which 1,31,836 were male, 1,19,930 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,505 eligible electors, of which 1,10,278 were male, 1,00,227 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnaganj in 2016 was 1,161. In 2011, there were 855.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Satyajit Biswas of TMC won in this seat by defeating Mrinal Biswas(Mini) of CPIM by a margin of 43,928 votes which was 20.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sushil Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Barun Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 20,934 votes which was 11.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 88. Krishnaganj Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Krishnaganj are: Ashis Kumar Biswas (BJP), Jhunu Baidya (CPIM), Dr Tapas Mandal (TMC), Dipali Biswas (BSP), Anup Kumar Mondal (NDPI), Asit Baran Biswas (SUCOIC), Sanand Adhikary (PVM), Ashis Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.29%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.84%, while it was 87.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 88. Krishnaganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

88. Krishnaganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Krishnaganj, 2. Badkulla-I, Badkulla-II, Betna Gobindapur, Dakshin Para-I, Dakshin Para-II, Gajna, Mayurhat-I and Mayurhat-II GPs of CDB Hanskhali. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Krishnaganj is 298 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnaganj is: 23°24’01.4"N 88°39’51.5"E.

