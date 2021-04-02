Krishnagiri Candidate List: Key Contests in Krishnagiri Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri Assembly constituency in KRISHNAGIRI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Krishnagiri seat is part of the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections T.Senguttuvan of DMK won from this seat beating V.Govindaraj of ADMK by a margin of 4,891 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.P.Munusamy of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Syed Ghiyas Ul Haq of INC by a margin of 29,097 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Krishnagiri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Krishnagiri constituency are: K. Ashok Kumar of AIADMK, T. Senguttuvan of DMK, B. M. Ameenullah of AIMIM, R. K. Ravi Shankar of MNM, Niranthari of NTK