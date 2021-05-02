Krishnagiri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

53. Krishnagiri (कृष्णागिरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Krishnagiri is part of 9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,167 eligible electors, of which 1,30,541 were male, 1,35,588 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnagiri in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,873 eligible electors, of which 1,23,553 were male, 1,25,291 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,912 eligible electors, of which 1,01,020 were male, 1,00,892 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnagiri in 2016 was 2,101. In 2011, there were 2,025.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, T.Senguttuvan of DMK won in this seat by defeating V.Govindaraj of AIADMK by a margin of 4,891 votes which was 2.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.P.Munusamy of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Syed Ghiyas Ul Haq of INC by a margin of 29,097 votes which was 18.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 53. Krishnagiri Assembly segment of Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Krishnagiri are: Ashokkumar K (AIADMK), Chandramohan K M (NCP), Senguttuvan T (DMK), Tamilselvan S (BSP), Ameenulla (AIMEIM), Sasikumar K S (APTADMK), Nirandari V (NTK), Ravishankar R K (MNM), Ruthramani T (DMSK), Vijayakumar R (VTVTK), Tvs Gandhi (IND), Kumaresan M (IND), Gopinath M (IND), Sakthi K (IND), Sivan C (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.45%, while it was 79.5% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 53. Krishnagiri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 299. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

53. Krishnagiri constituency comprises of the following areas of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu: Krishnagiri Taluk (Part) Polupalli, Kurubarapalli, Ragimaganapalli, Junjupalli, Byanapalli, Kothapetta, Kattinayanapalli, Kammaampalli, Boganapalli, Pethathalapalli, Gangaleri, Kondepalli, Kompalli, Sembadamuthur, Gooliam, Bellampalli, Chikkapoovathi, Thandegoundanahalli, Alapatti, Agaram, Marikkampalli, Bellarampalli, Periyamuthur, Devasamudiram, Agasipalli, Chowttahalli, Sundekuppam, Timmapuram, Katteri, Gundalapatti, Sokkadi, Velakalahalli, Chaparthi, Bannihalli, Mittahalli, Errahalli, Kaveripattinam, Paiyur, Jagadab, Kallukurukki and Karadihalli villages. Krishnagiri (M), Kattiganapalli (CT) and Kaveripattinam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri.

The total area covered by Krishnagiri is 482 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnagiri is: 12°28’57.0"N 78°10’32.9"E.

