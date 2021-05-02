Krishnanagar Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

85. Krishnanagar Dakshin (Krishnanagar South) (कृष्णानगर दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Krishnanagar Dakshin is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,24,236 eligible electors, of which 1,16,000 were male, 1,08,235 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnanagar Dakshin in 2021 is 933.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,791 eligible electors, of which 1,05,682 were male, 96,105 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,161 eligible electors, of which 91,554 were male, 82,607 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnanagar Dakshin in 2016 was 460. In 2011, there were 286.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ujjal Biswas of TMC won in this seat by defeating Meghlal Sheikh of CPIM by a margin of 12,814 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ujjal Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Biswas Rama of CPIM by a margin of 11,028 votes which was 7.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 85. Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Krishnanagar Dakshin are: Ujjal Biswas (TMC), Sumit Biswas (CPIM), Mahadev Sarkar (BJP), Swapan Kumar Sarkar (BSP), Santu Bhattacharya (CPIMLL), Ananda Modak (IND), Debasish Majhi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.8%, while it was 88.4% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 85. Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 236. In 2011 there were 215 polling stations.

EXTENT:

85. Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: Bhat Jungla, Chak Dilnagar, Daypara, Dignagar and Ruipukur GPs of CDB Krishnanagar-I and 2. CDB Krishnanagar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Krishnanagar Dakshin is 238 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnanagar Dakshin is: 23°25’16.0"N 88°27’26.3"E.

