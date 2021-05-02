Krishnanagar Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

83. Krishnanagar Uttar (Krishnanagar North) (कृष्णानगर उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Krishnanagar Uttar is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,396 eligible electors, of which 1,20,110 were male, 1,17,281 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnanagar Uttar in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,383 eligible electors, of which 1,11,978 were male, 1,07,396 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,975 eligible electors, of which 1,03,275 were male, 97,700 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnanagar Uttar in 2016 was 978. In 2011, there were 676.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abani Mohan Joardar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Asim Kumar Saha of INC by a margin of 12,915 votes which was 6.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abani Mohan Joardar of TMC won in this seat defeating Ghosh Subinay (Bhajan) of CPIM by a margin of 35,110 votes which was 20.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 83. Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Krishnanagar Uttar are: Ashoke Chandra Das (BSP), Koushani Mukherjee (TMC), Mukul Roy (BJP), Silvi Saha (INC), Joydip Chaudhuri (SUCOIC), Dipika Pramanik (PVM), Sadhan Kumar Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.73%, while it was 84.9% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 83. Krishnanagar Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

EXTENT:

83. Krishnanagar Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Krishnanagar (M), 2. Bhandar Khola, Bhimpur, Asannagar, Dogachhi and Pora Gachha GPs of CDB Krishnanagar-I. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Krishnanagar Uttar is 128 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnanagar Uttar is: 23°24’58.3"N 88°31’44.0"E.

