GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Krishnaraja Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate SA Ramadas Wins

Live election result of 216 Krishnaraja constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Krishnaraja MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Krishnaraja Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate SA Ramadas Wins
Live election result of 216 Krishnaraja constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Krishnaraja MLA.
Krishnaraja (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,39,243 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,18,574 are male, 1,20,595 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.67 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP S.A. Ramadas Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7857353.50%S.A. Ramadas
INC5222635.56%M.K. Somashekar
JD(S)116077.90%K. V. Mallesh
NOTA14410.98%Nota
IND4130.28%B. Somashekar
IND3990.27%M.D. Parthasarathy(Pathi)
KNDP3700.25%Aravind Sharma
IND3010.20%G. Rachappa
IND2890.20%Suchithra
BJSC1780.12%Janaki. M.C
IND1530.10%Srinivas. S(Premathanaya)
IND1490.10%Kumaraswamy .P
KPJP1450.10%Dr. Jayanth.K.M
IND1310.09%Ravi. N
RPS1140.08%Vijayakumar.D
IND1010.07%D.N. Krishnamurthy
SWJI990.07%Bhanumohan
IND720.05%S. Jagadeesh
KJP660.04%B.H. Shivakumar
IND350.02%M. Nanjappa

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,065 votes (4.75%) securing 41.16% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.13%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,422 votes (16.74%) registering 54.56% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.86%.

Check the table below for Krishnaraja live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You