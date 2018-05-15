GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Krishnarajangar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Krishnarajanagara): JD(S) Candidate Sa. Ra. Mahesh Wins

Live election result of 211 Krishnarajangar constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Krishnarajanagara MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:46 PM IST
Krishnarajangar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Krishnarajanagara): JD(S) Candidate Sa. Ra. Mahesh Wins
Live election result of 211 Krishnarajangar constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Krishnarajanagara MLA.
Krishnarajanagara (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,256 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,01,121 are male, 1,00,057 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.88 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status JD(S) Sa. Ra. Mahesh Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8501148.57%Sa. Ra. Mahesh
INC8323247.56%D. Ravishankar
BJP27161.55%H. G. Shwetha Gopala
IND17431.00%Hosahalli Venkatesh
NOTA11930.68%Nota
IND3040.17%Vishwanatha H. R.
SWJI2640.15%K. L. Swamy
IND1960.11%Mallesh
RCMP1860.11%Kumudwathi S.
AIMEP1720.10%Shanthamma (Shanthiraj)

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,052 votes (9.56%) securing 51.73% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.61%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,548 votes (14.26%) registering 53.68% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.43%.

Check the table below for Krishnarajanagara live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:



(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


