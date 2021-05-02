Krishnarayapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

136. Krishnarayapuram (कृष्णरायपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Krishnarayapuram is part of 23. Karur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,12,937 eligible electors, of which 1,03,859 were male, 1,09,035 female and 43 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnarayapuram in 2021 is 1050.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,03,049 eligible electors, of which 99,646 were male, 1,03,362 female and 41 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,917 eligible electors, of which 87,304 were male, 87,613 female and 27 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnarayapuram in 2016 was 30. In 2011, there were 172.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Geetha , M. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Aiyyar , V. K. of PT by a margin of 35,301 votes which was 20.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kamaraj.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kamaraj.P of DMK by a margin of 22,509 votes which was 14.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.81% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 136. Krishnarayapuram Assembly segment of Karur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Karur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Karur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Krishnarayapuram are: Kathirvel M (DMDK), Sivagama Sundari K (DMK), Muthukumar (AIADMK), Murugesan R (BSP), Ashokan P (PT), Ilakiya R (NTK), Chandra P (MIPA), Saravanan V (MNM), Narayanan Kr (CPIMLL), Rajaguru M (SMNK), Krishnamoorthi M (IND), Gopi Krishnan P (IND), Sakthivel K (IND), Sathyaraj (IND), Sivakumar O (IND), Chinnasamy V (IND), Senthilkumar M (IND), Selvakumar S (IND), Tamil Selvan M (IND), Nagarajan C (IND), Mahamuni A (IND), Maheswaran A (IND), Muhilan T (IND), Muruganantham T (IND), Ramesh N P (IND), Rajagopal K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.1%, while it was 86.75% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 136. Krishnarayapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 249. In 2011 there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

136. Krishnarayapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Karur district of Tamil Nadu: Karur Taluk (Part) Koyampalli, Sanapiratti, Melapalayam, Emur, Karuppampalayam, Appipalayam, Pallapalayam, Thalapatti, Puthampur, Kakkavadi, Manavadi, Jegadabi, Vellianai (North), Mookanankurichi, Paganatham, K.Pichampatti and Vellianai (South) villages. Puliyur (TP) and Uppidamangalam (TP). Krishnarayapuram Taluk (Part) Balarajapuram, Renganathapuram (North), Renganathapuram (South), Mayanur, Thirukkampuliyur, Manavasi, Chithalavai, Kammanallur, Mahadhanapuram (North), Sengal and Muthurengampatti villages. Krishnarayapuram (TP) and P.J. Cholapuram (TP). Kulithalai Taluk (Part) Pappayambadi, Vadavambadi, Manjanaickenpatti, Pannapatti, Vellapatti, Keeranur, Thennilai, Varavanai, Melappaguthi, Kalayapatti, Devarmalai, Adhanur, Sembianatham, D.Edayapatti (West), D.Edayapatti (East), Palaviduthi, Mullippadi, Mavathur, Keelappaguthi and Valvarmangalam villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Karur.

The total area covered by Krishnarayapuram is 915 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnarayapuram is: 10°47’36.2"N 78°10’58.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Krishnarayapuram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam