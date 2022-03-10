Kshetrigao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kshetrigao seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Mohammed Amin Shah (INC), Nahakpam Indrajit Singh (BJP), Punnam Rani Wangkhem (NCP), Sheikh Noorul Hassan (NPP), Wahengbam Rojit Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.6%, which is 0.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nahakpam Indrajit Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kshetrigao results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.4 Kshetrigao (Khetrigao) (क्षेत्रिगांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Kshetrigao is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 34446 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,495 were male and 17,949 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kshetrigao in 2019 was: 1,088 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33,096 eligible electors, of which 15,997 were male,17,099 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,675 eligible electors, of which 13,866 were male, 14,809 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kshetrigao in 2017 was 55. In 2012, there were 38 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Nahakpam Indrajit Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Md Amin Shah of INC by a margin of 380 which was 1.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Md Amin Shah of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Thangjam Nandakishor Singh of NCP by a margin of 2,994 votes which was 11.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 4 Kshetrigao Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Kshetrigao are: Mohammed Amin Shah (INC), Nahakpam Indrajit Singh (BJP), Punnam Rani Wangkhem (NCP), Sheikh Noorul Hassan (NPP), Wahengbam Rojit Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 91.57%, while it was 88.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kshetrigao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.4 Kshetrigao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 46. In 2012, there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.4 Kshetrigao comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Kshetrigao constituency, which are: Khurai, Yaiskul, Thongju, Andro, Lamlai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kshetrigao is approximately 131 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kshetrigao is: 24°48’12.6"N 94°01’18.1"E.

