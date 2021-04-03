KT Rama Rao Slams Centre for Denying Funds to Telangana

Stating that the youngest state is making rapid strides in all sectors and surpassing the Congress and the BJP-ruled states, MAUD and Industries Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Saturday accused the Centre of denying funds and giving awards to our programs of welfare and development.

Rao has claimed that Telangana replaced undivided Andhra Pradesh to become the “Rice Bowl of India" as it produces a huge 52.76 lakh acres of paddy as the state surpasses neighbouring Tamil Nadu which produces less than half of paddy yield.

The minister participated in development programmes in the Siricilla segment and started a single window petrol bunk, grama panchayat building and a Rythu Vedika. He also inaugurated two-bedroom houses in Mustabad area in the segment.

Speaking on the occasion, he ridiculed the Congress for building some “box-type tiny houses" for the poor which failed to serve the purpose of housing. Rao further hit out at the Centre’s policy to deny funds and support to progressive states like Telangana. Despite recommendations made by Niti Ayog, the Central government has shown us empty hands as it denied funds, he charged. Even as the Niti Ayog recommended the allocation of about Rs 24,000 crore towards Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatya schemes of Telangana, the Modi government has not responded, he said.

The minister ridiculed the centre for giving awards to the state’s programmes, while it is reluctant to give funds.

The minister took serious exception to the Centre for not following the federal spirit of extending financial support. KT Rama Rao alleged that the Centre is only taking huge funds of taxes and ignoring to offer devolution of taxes which were deducted causing inconvenience to the state.

The TRS government addressed several issues which the successive governments failed to in the past 75 years, he claimed. The Congress and the BJP-ruled states are away from development as compared to Telangana. Telangana state offers water to crops, 24 hours power to farming activities, two bedroom houses for the poor for self respect and completed irrigation projects by spending huge funds, he asserted.