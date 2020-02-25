K'taka BJP MLA Calls Centenarian HS Doreswamy 'Fake Freedom Fighter Who Behaves Like Pak Agent'
Vijayapura MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, called 102-year-old HS Doreswamy, who has criticised the BJP on various issues in the past, a fake freedom fighter who behaves like a Pakistan agent.
File photo of centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy.
Bengaluru: Triggering a controversy, senior BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday called centenarian Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy a "fake freedom fighter who behaves like a Pakistan agent".
"There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent," Patil told reporters without elaborating in response to a question in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura.
Yatnal was reacting to Congress leaders' statements in Vijayapura during a public meeting titled 'Save the Constitution' on Monday.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah had told the gathering that it was the Congress which helped the country attain freedom and was instrumental in preparing the Constitution, whereas the RSS' contribution in the freedom struggle was "nil".
Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement, Yatnal demanded to know if Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah ever fought for Independence or went to jail.
In this context, Yatnal called 102-year-old Doreswamy, who has criticised the BJP on various issues in the past, a fake freedom fighter who behaves like a Pakistan agent.
The Congress took a strong view of Yatnal's statement, saying it was unsolicited and unpardonable for the MLA to call "the conscious and socially alert" Doreswamy thus.
"The BJP should ask Yatnal to immediately step down for his communally venomous verbose and seek an apology," it said in a tweet.
When contacted, BJP spokesperson and MLC N Ravikumar said it was not proper for Yatnal to speak like that. "We have lots of respect for Doreswamy, but we too feel that he (Doreswamy) is biased."
Denouncing Yatnal's statement, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa initiate action against the MLA or else accept his views as that of the government.
In another tweet, Siddaramaiah asked Yediyurappa to keep in mind the "uncontrollable" situation in Delhi. "A major trouble is awaiting if you don't control hate speeches," Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 62-Year-Old Sets World Record by Holding Plank for More than 8 Hours, Twitter in Awe
- Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- Netflix is Now Listing Top 10 Most Viewed Movies And TV Shows in India
- Poco X2 Going on Sale Today India: Price, Offers, Specs and More