K'taka Floods: Amid Oppn Clamour for Central Funds, This MP Says State Can Handle Crisis to BSY's Dismay

Bengaluru: In the wake of severe criticism from opposition parties in Karnataka over release of funds for flood-affected areas in the state, there seems to be a difference of opinion between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and first-time city MP Tejasvi Surya over whether the state should seek Centre’s help.

Surya has said that Karnataka had enough money to tackle the post-flood damage and the situation wasn’t such that the government had to depend on the Centre’s aid. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enabled state governments to deal with such issues.

Besides, central teams like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army were on the spot for rescue. Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the state to look into the issue, the Bengaluru South MP added.

“After the 14th Finance Commission recommendations came into effect, the state has enough money. We don’t have to go to the Centre for aid,” Surya said in Belagavi on Saturday.

When asked about Surya’s statement, Yediyurappa said, “He should not say that. I will speak to him.”

Surya's statement also came amid Yediyurappa’s consistent appeal for contribution to ‘Rebuild Karnataka’ after floods battered 103 taluks in 22 districts. Leaders of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have been attacking the chief minister for his failure to get any central fund to deal with the crisis.

Ahead of a T20 match between India and South Africa held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Yediyurappa put out a tweet seeking contribution from public coming to the ground.

He said, “Will be at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today before the India vs South Africa match to seek funds for flood relief on behalf of the State in association with #KSCA. Looking forward to your generous contribution. Help #RebuildKarnataka”

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief fund, while payments firm Paytm too has made contributions for the same.

