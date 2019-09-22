Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

K'taka Floods: Amid Oppn Clamour for Central Funds, This MP Says State Can Handle Crisis to BSY's Dismay

After Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka had enough money to tackle the post-flood damage, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he would speak to the Bengaluru South MP.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:September 22, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
K'taka Floods: Amid Oppn Clamour for Central Funds, This MP Says State Can Handle Crisis to BSY's Dismay
File photo of flood-affected areas in Karnataka's Belagavi district.
Loading...

Bengaluru: In the wake of severe criticism from opposition parties in Karnataka over release of funds for flood-affected areas in the state, there seems to be a difference of opinion between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and first-time city MP Tejasvi Surya over whether the state should seek Centre’s help.

Surya has said that Karnataka had enough money to tackle the post-flood damage and the situation wasn’t such that the government had to depend on the Centre’s aid. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enabled state governments to deal with such issues.

Besides, central teams like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army were on the spot for rescue. Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the state to look into the issue, the Bengaluru South MP added.

“After the 14th Finance Commission recommendations came into effect, the state has enough money. We don’t have to go to the Centre for aid,” Surya said in Belagavi on Saturday.

When asked about Surya’s statement, Yediyurappa said, “He should not say that. I will speak to him.”

Surya's statement also came amid Yediyurappa’s consistent appeal for contribution to ‘Rebuild Karnataka’ after floods battered 103 taluks in 22 districts. Leaders of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have been attacking the chief minister for his failure to get any central fund to deal with the crisis.

Ahead of a T20 match between India and South Africa held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Yediyurappa put out a tweet seeking contribution from public coming to the ground.

He said, “Will be at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today before the India vs South Africa match to seek funds for flood relief on behalf of the State in association with #KSCA. Looking forward to your generous contribution. Help #RebuildKarnataka”

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief fund, while payments firm Paytm too has made contributions for the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram