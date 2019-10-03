K'taka Ministers Slam Rahul for Supporting Wayanad Locals' Stir against Night Traffic Ban in Tiger Reserve

Bengaluru: Questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stand against the night traffic ban on a national highway passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the state, Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Thursday alleged the interests of various mafias were more important for the party than the safety and lives of wild animals.

"Congress MP @RahulGandhi wants the National Highway passing through Bandipur Forest to be opened for vehicular traffic even during the night. It is clear that the interests of various Mafias is more important for @INCIndia than the safety and lives of Wild Animals," Ravi wrote on Twitter.

Later speaking to reporters here, he said, Gandhi was "playing politics" on the issue and referred to a court order in this regard. It was the responsibility of the state government to protect the wild life.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said said, "There is court order not to allow vehicles in the night. I cannot violate the court order. Rahul Gandhi should know about it."

The movement of traffic through the tiger reserve is banned on this stretch from 9pm to 6am to reduce disturbance to wildlife.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, had recently met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi and apprised him of the hardships faced by people of Wayanad due to the night traffic ban.

He has expressed solidarity with people of Wayanad who have been on a protest for the past several days on the issue. Gandhi is expected to join the protesters on Friday in Wayanad.

