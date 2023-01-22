CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Politics » K’taka Polls: Cong’s Development Charter for Coastal Belt Addresses Communal Disharmony, Minority Welfare
1-MIN READ

K’taka Polls: Cong’s Development Charter for Coastal Belt Addresses Communal Disharmony, Minority Welfare

By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 23:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

In its charter, the Congress has emphasised on the development of Karnataka’s coastal belt and Malnad region. (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

In its charter, the Congress has emphasised on the development of Karnataka’s coastal belt and Malnad region. (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

The 10-point development charter is titled ‘Dasa Sankalpa’ and is aimed at regaining coastal belt and Malnad region, which are known BJP’s bastions

The Congress released a 10-point development charter to regain Karnataka’s coastal belt and Malnad region, which are known to be BJP bastions.

Titled ‘Dasa Sankalpa’, the charter released ahead of the assembly elections addresses the region’s major issues such as communal disharmony, welfare of minorities, difficulties faced by areca nut growers among others.

Emphasising on the development of the region, the Congress promised to set up a statutory body known as ‘Karavali Development Authority’, with an annual budget of Rs 2,500 crore.

To address the issue of communal disharmony that has marred the coastal belt, the grand old party has promised to set up a social and communal harmony committee in every gram panchayat with appropriate plans and grants.

Other promises include interest-free loans, increase in budget for minority welfare and increase in the number of subsidies and insurance cover availed by the fisherfolk community.

The BJP had won 26 out of 31 seats in the coastal belt as well as Malnad region in the previous assembly polls.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Akshara DM
Akshara DM, Correspondent at CNN-News 18, reports from Bengaluru bureau. He largely covers civic issues and political developments from Bengaluru. He ...Read More
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. karnataka
first published:January 22, 2023, 23:20 IST
last updated:January 22, 2023, 23:20 IST
Read More