K'taka to Slap UAPA, Goonda Act on Bengaluru Violence Accused; Will Also Recover Cost of Damage from Them

Initiating stringent action against accused of last week's Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and said that they may also be booked under Goonda Act.

"Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," the chief minister tweeted.

He further said that the Karnataka government has also decided to assess the damages caused to public and private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli, and recover the costs from the culprits.

Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order (1/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night last week was unleashed by hundreds of people over a purportedly inflammatory social media post allegedly put outby P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLA's residence and a police station at DJ Halli were torched by rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister. Police have arrested about 200 people while detained many others in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders clamped in parts of the city after the violence have been extended from August 18 to 21 "to prevent any destruction of evidence, threat to eyewitnesses and victims".

Also Watch Bengaluru Riots: 1 More Person Arrested By The Crime Branch For Rioting | CNN News18

The order was to have ended on August 18 and would now be in force till the morning of August 21. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, in his order, said police felt the need to extend the prohibitory orders toprevent those who indulged in violence on the night of August 11 to possibly destroy the evidence, threaten eye-witnesses and victims.

Pant quoted Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru East division as saying that the investigation was on and many arrests have been made. "If the prohibitory orders are lifted,the accused persons may go out with their accomplices, destroy the evidence,threaten eyewitnesses, go violent and further damage private and public property, which would pose a law and order problem," he said.