K'taka Youth Cong Chief Borrows Friend's Car for Poll Campaign, Denies to Return; Case Filed
1-MIN READ

K'taka Youth Cong Chief Borrows Friend's Car for Poll Campaign, Denies to Return; Case Filed

By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Arpita Raj

CNN-News18

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 00:09 IST

Bengaluru, India

File photo of Haris Nalapad. (Image: News18)



The complainant Mohammed Nabi Nasir alleged that Nalapad had borrowed his car for using it for an election campaign for the president post of Karnataka Youth Congress

The Cubbon park police station in Bengaluru city has registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris Nalapad for allegedly threatening and refusing to return a friend’s car which he had “borrowed for his election campaign".

The complainant Mohammed Nabi Nasir alleged that Nalapad had borrowed his car for using it for an election campaign for the president post of Karnataka Youth Congress. However, when Nabi asked him to return his car, Nalapad allegedly refused to return it and threatened him.

Notably, Nalapad had been previously booked on the charges of “attempt to murder" for allegedly assaulting an individual at a pub in Bengaluru in 2018. He was also booked for allegedly thrashing his fellow Congress worker in 2020.

About the Author
Akshara DM
Akshara DM, Correspondent at CNN-News 18, reports from Bengaluru bureau. He largely covers civic issues and political developments from Bengaluru. He ...Read More


