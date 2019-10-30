KTR Meets Rajnath Singh, Seeks over 39 Acre of Defence land for Better Connectivity in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the Central government to allocate 39.4 km of defence land for expansion of roads and skyways construction on two national highways in the state.

KTR, Telangana’s Information Technology, Municipal and Urban development Minister, called upon Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and sought his cooperation for transfer of the defence lands.

Met with Hon’ble Defence Minister Sri @rajnathsingh Ji and requested him to transfer defence lands to enable state to construct skyways on two important stretches; Hyderabad- Nagpur NH and Hyderabad - Ramagundam Highway pic.twitter.com/aXoPf00gya — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 30, 2019

KTR informed Singh that the transfer of defence land will resolve the traffic problems in Secunderabad Cantonment area and will boost economic development in the state.

The proposed road and skyways expansion will take place on National Highway 44 and the highway connecting Hyderabad-Nagpur and Ramagundam respectively.

KTR was in Delhi to attend the All India IT Ministers Conference. While in Delhi, KTR also met Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Piyush Goyal.

