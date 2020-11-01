BJP Conspiring to Incite Violence in Hyderabad to Gain Sympathy Votes Ahead of Dubbak Bypoll: KTR

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working President and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are planning to incite riots during a proposed rally in Hyderabad on Monday.

Rama Rao said he had information from reliable sources claiming that the BJP is conspiring to carry out large scale rally to the chief minister's official residence Pragati Bhavan, TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan or DGP office to provoke police to resort to lathi-charge and firing. He claimed that BJP was indulging in false propaganda to gain sympathy votes ahead of the November 3 by-polls to the Dubbak Assembly seat.

In a letter to Election Commissions both at Central and State levels and the Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, he alleged the saffron party was trying to create law and order issues and urged authorities to initiate necessary action against the miscreants.

Rama Rao said the BJP is planning to stage protest after a 24-year-old party worker set himself on fire outside the BJP Telangana unit office against the 'detention' of the party Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The man was rescued and rushed to a hospital and is now under treatment after suffering from 50 per cent burns.

Rao said the plans to incite violence was hatched as the BJP suffered a setback after Sanjay Kumar was prevented from going to Dubbak last week after officials seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the house of a relative of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

A delegation of TRS lawmakers including Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Balka Suman, Anand, Kaleru Venkatesh, Maganti Gopinath and MLC Srinivas Reddy met DGP and urged officials to take action to prevent any

untoward or unwarranted incidents in Telangana.

The Minister warned that they would not tolerate anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace in the state and objected that it was not right to make his party workers resist the bullets for sympathy. The campaign for the by-election in Dubbak ended Sunday evening. Polling will be held there on Tuesday. The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting legislator of TRS, S Ramalinga Reddy in August.