KTR Slams Chandrababu Naidu on Voters' Data Theft, Dares Him to Face Investigation in the Case
Rama Rao Chandrababu Naidu of using his political influence to transfer people’s personal data to TDP henchmen running a mobile app.
File photo of K T Rama Rao (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Attacking the ruling TDP over the alleged theft of voters' data in Andhra Pradesh, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu should be “ashamed” of his party's criticism of the Telangana government on the issue.
Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan along with ministers T Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Gou, KTR highlighted the case registered by the Telangana police against a city-based IT firm for allegedly “stealing” data of voters through a mobile app.
“What was done was wrong. And now they (TDP) are slamming the Telangana government. Chandrababu Naidu and his government should have shame,” KTR said, adding, “If the data theft takes place in Telangana, the state police will conduct an inquiry based on a complaint by Lokeshwar Reddy, a Hyderabad resident.”
Rama Rao said the people of Andhra Pradesh should think about keeping confidence in a party whose government had allegedly gave away their data without consent. He further accused Naidu of using his political influence to transfer people’s personal data to TDP henchmen running the ‘Seva Mithra’ mobile app. “The Andhra Pradesh government, which is supposed to keep personal data secret, gives that data to a party, how should it be seen?” he said.
“Why should the TDP government have fear to face probe if it has done no wrong," KTR said, adding: “The Telangana police only acted on a complaint without any bias and there is nothing the Telangana government did.”
KTR said Naidu is known for his “cheap tricks” and for “maligning the image of others” to escape the wrath of people. “Chandrababu should clarify why encourages such irregularities,” KTR said.
Meanwhile, the high court has set aside a petition filed by Seva Mithra MD Ashok, who complained about the arrest of his staff members. The court said the police merely investigated the staff in relation with the firm’s involvement in theft of data and made no arrests.
