Kudachi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's P.Rajeev Wins

Live election result of 5 Kudachi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kudachi MLA.

News18 |

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Kudachi (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,76,708 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,846 are male, 85,565 female and 22 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
Live Status BJP P.Rajeev Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6778149.60%P.Rajeev
INC5277338.62%Amit Shama Ghatage
IND67314.93%Suresh Gurappa Talawar
JD(S)15321.12%Aihole Rajendra Annappa
IND11050.81%Sangeeta Gajendra Kamble
IND10450.76%Sanjeev Basappa Kambale
IND10040.73%Ramappa Bharamappa Bhajantri
IND7870.58%Rodkar Yogesh Pandurang
IND6800.50%Ashok Tammanna Gupte
AMSP6340.46%Sadashiv C. Mang
JHP3680.27%Ajjappagol Kiran Mahadev
NOTA3480.25%Nota
RPI(A)2980.22%Parshuram V. Shinde
INCP2970.22%Annappa S. Aigali
IND2460.18%K. Narasappa
SHS2270.17%Thavarasing R. Rathod
IND2180.16%Asode Janglu Sattyappa
IND2010.15%Dr. Jasmin Saleem Alase
BRPP1940.14%Raju Appasaheb Nippanikar
BMP1840.13%Surendra Ugare

BSRCP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 46,234 votes (40.07%) securing 61.59% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 766 votes (0.82%) registering 31.69% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Kudachi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

